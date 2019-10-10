|
|
Sylvia Robertson
Memphis - Sylvia Elizabeth Robertson,103, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Elizabeth was born March 31, 1916 in Germantown, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parent John Oliver and Sylvia Place Robertson and two sisters.
Elizabeth was a librarian for over forty years with the City of Memphis Library System. She taught Community Bible study and was a member of First Evangelical Christian Church.
Miss. Robertson is survived by a sister, Mary Sebestain, 3 nieces, including Sylvia Hopkins who was her caregiver for several years, 3 nephews, and other family members.
The family asks that all memorials be sent to .
Family and friends will gather from 2 PM until PM Saturday October 12, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Her life will be celebrated at 3 PM October 12, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Robertson family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019