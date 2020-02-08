Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memphis Botanic Garden,
the Goldsmith Room
1938 - 2020
Sylvia Seymour Akin Obituary
Sylvia Seymour Akin

Memphis - Sylvia Seymour Akin was born December 8, 1938, in Potts Camp, Mississippi. She was a writer, storyteller, genealogist, book designer, and entrepreneur. Her memoir pieces celebrating her family history appeared in The Bitter Southerner, on National Public Radio, and in the anthology, I Thought My Father Was God. She loved her family fiercely and without reserve, and is survived by her husband Lyn, son Mark, daughter Anne-Marie, sister Jil, three grandchildren, a great grandbaby, and countless friends whose lives she touched with her wit, generosity, and kind heart. She was an amazing cook, had an impeccable sense of style, and Elvis Presley once kissed her hand.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held on March 12, 2020, at Memphis Botanic Garden, the Goldsmith Room, from 4-6 pm. Please join us to share your stories about your time with Sylvia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
