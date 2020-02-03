|
|
Tamara Nievnia Miller, Ph.D
Germantown - April 7, 1923-January 29, 2020
To my family and friends:
I was born in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 7, 1923. During my long life I lived in many countries, met many good people, and now wish to say goodbye.
First to my dearest children: Gloria Ohta (John-deceased), Sima Shisgal (Alan), and Tamara Miller. They took care of me in the best possible way and I love them and thank them.
Second to my wonderful, talented, and kind grandchildren: Alexander Ohta (Natasha), Lisa Otha (Lindsay), Ryder Shisgal (Soonita), and Preston Shisgal. They are my best supporting group, especially in my old age.
It has been my great joy meeting my great-grandchild, Clara Ohta.
To my dear colleagues from Memphis State University, I wish to say thank you for being true friends for 45 years. I enjoyed being in your company and this group represented the world at large. Thank you all, I also want to thank my students who kept in touch all these years. Teaching at MSU was one of my life's great joys.
To my friends both overseas and in Memphis: Friends and friendship are the key to survival in an unfriendly world. I was lucky to meet the most generous, kind, and considerate people who became my lifelong friends. You have my thanks and gratitude.
Interment services will be Friday 14, 2020 at West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene Road at 10:15
In lieu of flowers please make any memorial donations to St George Orthodox Church or charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020