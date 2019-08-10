Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammi Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammi Lyn Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammi Lyn Hale Obituary
Tammi Lyn Hale

Lakeland - Tammi Lyn Hale, 55, passed away August 7, 2019 in Lakeland, TN. Tammi is survived by her mother, Donna; brother, Curt; son Bo and three grandchildren, Brayden, Jayden and Addyson Marie. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11 from 5-6pm at Family Funeral Care. The memorial service will follow at 6pm at Family Funeral Care. Tammi will be lovingly missed. Online condolences can be made at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now