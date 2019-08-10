|
|
Tammi Lyn Hale
Lakeland - Tammi Lyn Hale, 55, passed away August 7, 2019 in Lakeland, TN. Tammi is survived by her mother, Donna; brother, Curt; son Bo and three grandchildren, Brayden, Jayden and Addyson Marie. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11 from 5-6pm at Family Funeral Care. The memorial service will follow at 6pm at Family Funeral Care. Tammi will be lovingly missed. Online condolences can be made at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 10, 2019