Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Southaven - Tammy Hastings Roberts, 47, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence in Southaven, MS. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bill and Cindy Hastings; maternal grandparents, Joe and Frances Crider; two uncles, Joe Crider and Richard Crider, and her favorite aunt, Mary Brock. Tammy leaves behind her husband, John Roberts; a son, Justin Hammond; her parents, Ricky and Myrtle Hastings; two sisters, Christy Hallock (Tommy) and Leah Glover. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Leighton, Hudson, Piper, and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
