Taylor MaddockGermantown - Taylor Martin Johnson Maddock was born on November 27, 1930 and died on June 2, 2020.She leaves behind her sister, Pearl Martin Sessums, and her children: Jackie (Ted) Mays, Lindsey Johnson, Marcia (Don) White, and Becky (Ed) Adair.Her grandchildren: Eric (Laura) Mays, Andrew (Lydia) Mays, Zachary Johnson, Don (Margaret) White, Jeremy (Amanda) White, Morgan (Alicia) Adair, Nick (Pam) Adair, and Evan Adair.Her greatgrandchildren: Hayden Mays, Madison Mays, Tripp White, Eloise White, Harriet White, Griffin White, Rowan White, Phoenix White, and Dalton Adair.She had a vibrant, colorful personality. If you wanted a job done well, you could always count on her to get it done. She loved her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren with all her heart.The immediate family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org