Taylor Maddock
Germantown - Taylor Martin Johnson Maddock was born on November 27, 1930 and died on June 2, 2020.
She leaves behind her sister, Pearl Martin Sessums, and her children: Jackie (Ted) Mays, Lindsey Johnson, Marcia (Don) White, and Becky (Ed) Adair.
Her grandchildren: Eric (Laura) Mays, Andrew (Lydia) Mays, Zachary Johnson, Don (Margaret) White, Jeremy (Amanda) White, Morgan (Alicia) Adair, Nick (Pam) Adair, and Evan Adair.
Her greatgrandchildren: Hayden Mays, Madison Mays, Tripp White, Eloise White, Harriet White, Griffin White, Rowan White, Phoenix White, and Dalton Adair.
She had a vibrant, colorful personality. If you wanted a job done well, you could always count on her to get it done. She loved her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren with all her heart.
The immediate family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org.
Germantown - Taylor Martin Johnson Maddock was born on November 27, 1930 and died on June 2, 2020.
She leaves behind her sister, Pearl Martin Sessums, and her children: Jackie (Ted) Mays, Lindsey Johnson, Marcia (Don) White, and Becky (Ed) Adair.
Her grandchildren: Eric (Laura) Mays, Andrew (Lydia) Mays, Zachary Johnson, Don (Margaret) White, Jeremy (Amanda) White, Morgan (Alicia) Adair, Nick (Pam) Adair, and Evan Adair.
Her greatgrandchildren: Hayden Mays, Madison Mays, Tripp White, Eloise White, Harriet White, Griffin White, Rowan White, Phoenix White, and Dalton Adair.
She had a vibrant, colorful personality. If you wanted a job done well, you could always count on her to get it done. She loved her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren with all her heart.
The immediate family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.