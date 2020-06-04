Taylor Maddock
1930 - 2020
Taylor Maddock

Germantown - Taylor Martin Johnson Maddock was born on November 27, 1930 and died on June 2, 2020.

She leaves behind her sister, Pearl Martin Sessums, and her children: Jackie (Ted) Mays, Lindsey Johnson, Marcia (Don) White, and Becky (Ed) Adair.

Her grandchildren: Eric (Laura) Mays, Andrew (Lydia) Mays, Zachary Johnson, Don (Margaret) White, Jeremy (Amanda) White, Morgan (Alicia) Adair, Nick (Pam) Adair, and Evan Adair.

Her greatgrandchildren: Hayden Mays, Madison Mays, Tripp White, Eloise White, Harriet White, Griffin White, Rowan White, Phoenix White, and Dalton Adair.

She had a vibrant, colorful personality. If you wanted a job done well, you could always count on her to get it done. She loved her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren with all her heart.

The immediate family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
