|
|
Ted Stephen Strom
Germantown - Dr. Ted Stephen Strom died Sept. 2, 2019 in the Conception boat accident, during a scuba diving expedition off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, in Channel Islands National Park near Santa Barbara, CA. He was 62. He was born in Tacoma, Washington to Thomas and Josephine (Ludwig) Strom. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Strom, and his parents. Ted is survived by his wife of 21 years, Maggie, and two sons, Kestrel, and Pfeiffer, sister Mary Jo (Russ), brothers Tom (Patti), and Tim, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ted attended Wilson High School before going on to achieve his B.A., M.S., M.D. and PhD at the University of Chicago. He subsequently completed residencies and fellowships at University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, University of Washington Health Sciences Center, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, University of California - Davis Medical Center, Columbia University Medical Center, and . Since 2003 Ted has been an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Heath Science Center and staff physician (Hematopathologist) at the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center. These appointments afforded Ted the opportunity to diagnose and help patients, publish scientific research, and teach medical students - each of which he loved very much. He was regarded by his students as a passionate, accessible mentor.
A life-long Chicago Cubs fan, Ted worked out religiously, loved thoughtful books, reading the New York Times cover to cover, and was most at home in the outdoors - especially hiking, scuba diving, and kayaking. Each year, he looked forward to bettering his time at the Outdoors Inc. Canoe and Kayak Race, whatever summer vacation he and Maggie had concocted, and he loved watching the leaves change while hiking and hunting for salamanders in the Great Smoky Mountains with his family.
The Strom family wants everyone to know that he passed in a place he cherished, while doing something he loved. Should friends desire, please consider a donation to Amnesty International in Ted's name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 12, 2019