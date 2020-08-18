Teresa Ann Dunn
Munford - Teresa Ann Dunn passed away on August 18, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. She was 62 years of age and a retired school teacher. Mrs. Dunn leaves her husband of 11 years, Billy Dunn; sons, Jonathan (Lindsey) Chaney, Alan Chaney; grandchildren, Eva Kate, and Parker. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Edith Heflin. A visitation will be held at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 11:30 am until the memorial service at 1pm on August 20th. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com