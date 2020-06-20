Teresa Ann Moore



Memphis - Teresa Ann Moore, 63, of Memphis, TN passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Ms. Moore was preceded in death by her parents, George and Carrie Miller. She is survived by her son, Nicholas Moore, Sr.(Stephanie); daughter, Chelsea Moore; grandchildren: Gage Moore, Nicholas Moore, Jr., Kendra Moore, Sicily Moore, and Sammy Moore; siblings, Lanny Miller of Ripley, TN and Wanda Austill of Covington, TN; and the love of her life, David James. Ms. Moore had a kind and generous heart. She had a green thumb and loved flowers and gardening. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memrial Park, East.









