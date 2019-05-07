|
|
Teresa Gentry
Memphis - Teresa Gentry was born March 9, 1955 and passed away on May 1, 2019. Teresa was a lifelong Memphian. She graduated from Kingsbury (1973). She worked at Baptist Hospital and Delta Medical as an operating room nurse. Teresa and Paul were members of Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church for the past 25 years. She used her voice as a ministry to serve her God. Her faith in Christ shone through all she did in life. Teresa leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Paul Gentry, their daughter Jordan (Gentry) Fisher and son Joseph Gentry and her parents-in-law Sam and Paula Gentry along with her sister Deweese Hargrove and brother Richard Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents Berry and Annie Jordan and her brothers Franklin Jordan and Riley Jordan. Teresa today abides by Psalm 100 verse 2 as she "Comes into His presence with singing"!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019