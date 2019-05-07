Services
Memphis Memory Gardens
6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 386-4858
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church
1665 S Germantown Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church
1665 S Germantown Rd.
View Map
Memphis - Teresa Gentry was born March 9, 1955 and passed away on May 1, 2019. Teresa was a lifelong Memphian. She graduated from Kingsbury (1973). She worked at Baptist Hospital and Delta Medical as an operating room nurse. Teresa and Paul were members of Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church for the past 25 years. She used her voice as a ministry to serve her God. Her faith in Christ shone through all she did in life. Teresa leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Paul Gentry, their daughter Jordan (Gentry) Fisher and son Joseph Gentry and her parents-in-law Sam and Paula Gentry along with her sister Deweese Hargrove and brother Richard Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents Berry and Annie Jordan and her brothers Franklin Jordan and Riley Jordan. Teresa today abides by Psalm 100 verse 2 as she "Comes into His presence with singing"!
