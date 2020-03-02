Resources
Teresa Harmon

West Memphis - Teresa Louise Harmon passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 65 at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, Arkansas.

Teresa was born on November 28, 1954, in Starkville, Mississippi, but she lived most of her life throughout Arkansas. She was a volunteer worker at several charities and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Memphis, Arkansas. Teresa enjoyed many hobbies including reading, listening to country music, card games, crafts, and travel in the family motorhome as a member of the AR Travelers Club.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Allen Harmon, Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Louise Harmon of Memphis, Tennessee; her two sisters, Patricia Ford (Buzz Ford) of Cordova, Tennessee, and Pamela Wiley (James Wiley) of Arlington, Tennessee; her brother, Joseph Allen Harmon, Jr. (Kristy Brazile Harmon) of McDonough, Georgia; as well as nine nieces and nephews and three great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00am at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas, with funeral services at 11:00am.

Online condolences may be made at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/WestMemphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
