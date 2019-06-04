Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Bartlett, TN
Teresa Marie Friedrich


1963 - 2019
Teresa Marie Friedrich Obituary
Teresa Marie Friedrich

- - Teresa Marie Friedrich 5/14/63 - 5/28/2019

Teresa is survived by her two sons, Turner Jackson Smith and Nathaniel Louis Smith, both of Memphis; her parents Barbara and Milford Friedrich of Charleston SC, and siblings Paula Paxton of Columbus, Ohio, and Anthony Friedrich of Grasonville, MD.

Teresa was born in New Orleans, the family later moved to Memphis. She attended St. Agnes Academy and the University of Memphis undergraduate and graduate schools, receiving her MBA in Finance. She was a loving mother and loyal friend.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bartlett on Tuesday June 4th at 10:30am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019
