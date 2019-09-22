Services
St Louis Church
203 S White Station Rd
Memphis, TN 38117
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Memphis, TN
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Memphis, TN
Teresa Marie Sheppard

Teresa Marie Sheppard Obituary
Teresa Marie Sheppard

Cordova - Teresa Marie Sheppard, 69, of Cordova, TN, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, surrounded by family.

She was predeceased by her husband, William, parents William and Teresa, and brother John. She is survived by her children, Christine McKay (Jeremy), Jennifer Butler (Todd), Patrick Sheppard (Kelly), three adoring grandchildren, Mason, Adison, and William, siblings Sharon, James, William, and Susanne, and many nieces and nephews.

A native of Omaha, NE, Teresa relocated with her family to Cordova in 1993, leaving family and lifelong friends. Friends from her new neighborhood became her Memphis family. After her husband passed, she worked tirelessly to support her family, befriending coworkers and clients for 25 years.

She was known for her kind heart, selflessness, love of animals, strength, and independence. She loved a good Scrabble game, political debate, Orpheum plays, and a house full of pets. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, September 25 at 10am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Memphis, TN, with a visitation 9-10am. A reception with family and friends will follow. Burial beside her husband will take place October 12 at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha, NE.

The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude or the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 22, 2019
