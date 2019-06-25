|
|
Teresa McClure Howarth
Memphis - Teresa McClure Howarth, 64, passed away on June 21 in Memphis, TN after a long illness. She was a graduate of Riverside High School in Parsons, TN, and received her bachelors degree in Chemistry from Lambuth University. Teresa was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority.
She spent the majority of her life as a preschool teacher and during that time she made lifelong friends with her coworkers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kevin Howarth and parents, Lloyd and Mary Lou McClure. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Jason Howarth (Laura) and Andrew Howarth and daughter, Carrie Adams (Greg), her sister Marilyn McClure Hickam, her mother-in-law, Lorraine Howarth, sister-in-law, Nancy Townsend, four grandchildren, Mary Catherine and Walker Adams, and Austin and Sophia Howarth, and nephew John Hickam, nieces Anna Hickam Mason, Colleen Keenan Martin and Paige Keenan Blacky.
Family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Baptist Memorial Healthcare Foundation at 350 North Humphreys Blvd Memphis, TN 38120 or bmhgiving.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 25, 2019