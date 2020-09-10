1/
Terrence Lonnell Richardson
Terrence Lonnell Richardson

Memphis - Terrence Lonnell Richardson, 45 transitioned on August 17, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He was a Visual Merchandising Manager for AutoZone. Wake will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 @ Forest Hill - Midtown from 5 - 8 PM.

Richardson leaves behind his wife: Shanndolyn, children: Tylan, Taryn, Trey and Aidan, mother: Clemenstine Byers, maternal grandmother: Betty McFagdon, maternal aunt: Brenda Ford (Ricky Hankies), a host of family and friends.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
