Terrence Lonnell Richardson



Memphis - Terrence Lonnell Richardson, 45 transitioned on August 17, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He was a Visual Merchandising Manager for AutoZone. Wake will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 @ Forest Hill - Midtown from 5 - 8 PM.



Richardson leaves behind his wife: Shanndolyn, children: Tylan, Taryn, Trey and Aidan, mother: Clemenstine Byers, maternal grandmother: Betty McFagdon, maternal aunt: Brenda Ford (Ricky Hankies), a host of family and friends.









