Terri Yolonda (Wells) Ibitoye



Memphis,TN - Terri Yolonda (Wells) Ibitoye of Memphis, TN a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on November 11, 2020 she was 48yr. Terri was born on July 24, 1972 to Willie Wells Jr and Vivian M. Clark. A graduate of Central High School in Memphis, She graduated with her RN-BSN from Baptist Health Sciences University, as a RN she worked at both Baptist and Methodist Hospitals while furthering her education. Terri achieved her MSN, APRN, and most recently her PMHNP-BC, she is also a licensed Cosmetologist.



Terri married Ajibade Ibitoye on December 21, 1993.



She is preceded in death by a daughter Iretiogo Ibitoye, her parents Willie Wells Jr and Vivian M. Clark, a brother Finest Wells, two sisters Jackqueline Jackson and Bobby Jean Wells



Terri Ibitoye is survived by her loving husband Ajibade Ibitoye; her son Olajide Ibitoye; her daughter Olayinka Ibitoye; 3 sisters Stephanie Wells-Ige, Deborah Brevard(Kenny); Angela Johnson; 6 brothers Willie Wells III(Jean); Gregory Clark, Walter Clark, Stephen Wells(Stacey); Dawud AbdurRaqeeb(Obaydah); Abram(Mary); a niece and nephew that were like her very own Tiarra Taylor and Olasuyi Ige; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.



Visitation: November 27, 2020 from 4-6 at



R. Bernard Funeral Service 2764 Lamar



Graveside Service November 28, 2020 at 12pm, Memorial Park South Woods 5485 Hacks Cross.









