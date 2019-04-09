Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Bartlett, TN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
Bartlett, TN
Terry Alan "TC" Crocker


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry "TC" Alan Crocker

Memphis, TN

8/1/1956-4/5/2019 - Devoted husband and loving father. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Terry passed away on April 5, 2019 at the age of 62 with family and friends by his side.

He was preceded in death by his father J.D. and is survived by his mother Joan; wife Joni; three sons Jeremy, Jacob (Virginia) and Jaron (Ana); two daughters Jodie and April; brothers Gary and Randy; sisters Linda and Sandra; four grandchildren Jacob Jr., Ruth, Danary, and Elizabeth; mother-in-law Lila; and baby dogs Noodles and Puppy. The visitation will be held at St. Ann Church in Bartlett, TN on Wednesday April 10th at 10:00 AM with mass at Noon.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019
