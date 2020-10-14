1/1
Terry Allan Scott
Terry Allan Scott

Memphis - Terry Allan Scott,73 a life long resident of Memphis,TN died October 7th, 2020, in his home.

Terry is survived by his wife Ann Scott. His 2 daughters Angela Lambert and Samantha Barnes. Son in law William Barnes. 2 grandkids Chassidy Lambert and Brayden Barnes. Sisters Peggy Montavon and Billie Hill. Brother James Scott.

Terry was born May 20th, 1947, in Memphis, TN. He was happily employed at Ray E. Baker for over 52 years. In his free time he loved working on cars,watching old westerns and enjoying rides to the river with his wife.

Terry was a hard working man and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a extraordinary human, anyone that met him would tell you that.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
