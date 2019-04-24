|
|
Terry Donald Williams
Atoka, TN
Terry Donald Williams, 69. of Atoka Tennessee, passed away April 22, 2019.
He was a retired repairman for Radiator Works and a United States Air Force Veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents Elbert, Sr., and Earlene Williams. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Patricia Craig Williams, his brothers Elbert Williams, Jr. (Yolanda), Gordon Williams (Jean), Greg Williams; a cousin Dennis Williams and his best friend Scott Condrey. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, with the service to follow. Interment will follow in The Poplar Grove Cemetery, Drummonds, TN. The family requests that memorials be given to the American Kidney Foundation in his honor.
Munford Funeral Home.
901-837-0123.
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019