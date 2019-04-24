Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Donald Williams


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Donald Williams Obituary
Terry Donald Williams

Atoka, TN

Terry Donald Williams, 69. of Atoka Tennessee, passed away April 22, 2019.

He was a retired repairman for Radiator Works and a United States Air Force Veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents Elbert, Sr., and Earlene Williams. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Patricia Craig Williams, his brothers Elbert Williams, Jr. (Yolanda), Gordon Williams (Jean), Greg Williams; a cousin Dennis Williams and his best friend Scott Condrey. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, with the service to follow. Interment will follow in The Poplar Grove Cemetery, Drummonds, TN. The family requests that memorials be given to the American Kidney Foundation in his honor.

Munford Funeral Home.

901-837-0123.

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now