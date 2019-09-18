|
Terry Fisher Shroder
Jacksonville, FL - Terry Fisher Shroder, 90, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Germantown, TN, retired secretary for the Germantown Presbyterian Church, died at Brookdale Crown Point in Jacksonville on September 10, 2019. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery on September 21st. Mrs. Shroder, the widow of Robert E. Shroder, leaves a daughter, Clare S. Geleta (Peter) of Kennett Square, PA, a son, Robert E. Shroder Jr. (Cindy) of Tucson, AZ, and a daughter, Susan S. Moore (Michael) of Jacksonville, FL, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019