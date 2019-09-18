Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Terry Fisher Shroder

Terry Fisher Shroder Obituary
Terry Fisher Shroder

Jacksonville, FL - Terry Fisher Shroder, 90, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Germantown, TN, retired secretary for the Germantown Presbyterian Church, died at Brookdale Crown Point in Jacksonville on September 10, 2019. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery on September 21st. Mrs. Shroder, the widow of Robert E. Shroder, leaves a daughter, Clare S. Geleta (Peter) of Kennett Square, PA, a son, Robert E. Shroder Jr. (Cindy) of Tucson, AZ, and a daughter, Susan S. Moore (Michael) of Jacksonville, FL, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019
