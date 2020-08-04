Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Hines, Sr.



Memphis - Terry Hines, Sr. 54 was called home from labor to reward on Friday July 31, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Terry was a loving husband, father, son, brother and a family man. Visitation will be Friday August 7, 2020 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut grove location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Graveside Service and Burial Saturday August 8, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Rd.









