Terry Hines Sr.
Terry Hines, Sr.

Memphis - Terry Hines, Sr. 54 was called home from labor to reward on Friday July 31, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Terry was a loving husband, father, son, brother and a family man. Visitation will be Friday August 7, 2020 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut grove location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Graveside Service and Burial Saturday August 8, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Rd.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
