Terry J Adams
Terry J Adams -age 67- April 8, 2020. Child care provider ,graduate of Hamilton High class of 71, Member of A Worship Experience, Christian Center Church, serving as Pulpit Aide. Viewing Thursday, April17,2020 4 to 6pm R S Lewis & Sons 374 Vance Ave. Private graveside services. Beloved mother of Tina Shinault (Ronald) Sister of Louise Adams. Aunt of Gladys L Adams, Glenda A Carson (Stanley),Anthony Adams ( Deborah ) Melisa R Adams, James Q Short (Sianya), Shechia A Davis. Granddoggie "Maxwell" host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020