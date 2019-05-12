|
Terry L. Pope
Memphis - Terry L. Pope, age 76, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1943 in Union City, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mac McConnaughhay; and brother Craig McConnaughhay. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Jean Pope; children Dagny Edwards (Joey) and Ethan Pope (Christen); and two cherished grandchildren, Jenna and Josh Edwards. He started Pope Supply Co. in Bartlett 27 years ago and semi- retired to St. Augustine, Florida in 2008. He had many friends, loved baseball and Alabama (Roll Tide) football. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13 at 3:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service to celebrate Terry's life at 4:00 p.m. all at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 12 to May 13, 2019