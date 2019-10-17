|
|
Terry McGee
Covington - Terry O'Neal McGee, 55 of Covington, TN was called home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Laura McGee, their two sons, Terry McGee, Jr. and Brandon McGee.
He is also survived by his mother, Betty Marshak of Oakland, TN, along with his three sisters, Ashley Goode of Millington, TN, Allison Woodson of Oakland, TN and Jodie Whisenhand of San Gabriel, CA and his brother, John McGee, Jr. He was preceded in death by his Father, John McGee. Terry was employed at Mechanical Systems. Visitation will be held at 12:00pm (noon) followed by the Memorial Service at 1:00pm on Saturday, October, 19, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church located at 4625 Highway 59 South, Covington, TN with the Rev. Johnny James officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019