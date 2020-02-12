Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Memphis - Terry Nelson, 76, of Memphis, passed away on January 26, 2020. She was born in Memphis and taught for Memphis City Schools for many years. She was a long-time member of Idlewild Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lloyd Edward Nelson. She is survived by her son, Mike. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at 1:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Idlewild Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
