Terry Nelson
Memphis - Terry Nelson, 76, of Memphis, passed away on January 26, 2020. She was born in Memphis and taught for Memphis City Schools for many years. She was a long-time member of Idlewild Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lloyd Edward Nelson. She is survived by her son, Mike. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at 1:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Idlewild Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020