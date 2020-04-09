Resources
Eads - Terry Wayne Halford, 70, of Eads, TN passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was retired from Roadway Express as linehaul coordinator for 30 years and was currently working at Walmart part time. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheila (Allmon) Halford; children, Stephanie Amy (Bobby), Kimberly Benjamin (Greg); four grandchildren, Austin and Annabelle Amy, Nicholas and Ayla Benjamin; two brothers, Stephen Halford of Raleigh, North Carolina and Thomas Halford of Franklin, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne Washington (Pete) and Mary Josephine Halford. He was a member of the Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family very much. HIs hobbies include collecting Disney pins, watching St Louis Cardinals baseball, and spending time with his family. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11th at Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, TN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. Contributions can be made to Bartlett Woods Church of Christ, , or the Asthma and Allergy Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
