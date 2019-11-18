|
Tessie Mae Merideth
Southhaven, MS - Tessie Mae Merideth, 76, of Horn Lake, MS passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Ms. Merideth was preceded in death by her husband, James Merideth; parents, Neal and Nina Baker; and her sister, Billie Shappley. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Jordan; son, Michael Merideth; son, Spencer Merideth; grandchildren: Daniel Jordan, Nathaniel Jordan, Landon Jordan, Meghan Merideth, Amber McCord, and Jason Merideth; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Gail King.
In her younger years, she worked as a hairstylist and nurse's aid. She went on to have a career at Nike and retired after many years of service. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery South.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019