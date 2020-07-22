Thanh Anderson (affectionately known to many of his Vanderbilt teammates as “T.A.”) was the first person that I met outside of the coaches who recruited me to play at VU. Thanh was my “guide” during my recruiting trip to Nashville. From the moment I met T.A. he was (in the words of the late, great Stuart Scott of ESPN game) “... cooler than the other side of the pillow...”. Thanh was a stand-out player at cornerback for the ‘Dores during his tenure at Vanderbilt along with being a great student in the classroom. But to many of us, Thanh stood out as simply being a GOOD FRIEND! Always the first guy to congratulate, console, or counsel you in a time of triumph, tragedy, or trepidation.



The COMMODORE FAMILY will miss our TEAMMATE, our FRIEND, and our BROTHER!



Rest In Peace, “T.A.”!



Job Well Done!

Gerald “Boo” Mitchell

Friend