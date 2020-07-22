1/
Thanh Anderson
Thanh Anderson

Age 54, passed away July 21, 2020. N J Ford & Sons. 901-948-7755






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the Anderson family. Thanh was such a remarkable and jovial person who always greeted you with a smile. I am glad to have had the opportunity to work with him.
Ameya Jamgade
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Thanh was such a kind and thoughtful person. He was insightful and always made each person feel valued. I count it a blessing that our paths cross. There will definitely be a void at FedEx. Rest In Peace my friend. My prayers are with the family
Crystal Oliver
Coworker
July 23, 2020
This is definitely not that news that anyone what's to here about a great person, a teammate at Vandy, and a man that was always true to himself. He was one of the most open hearted and kind souls you would ever meet. Although the opportunity to meet his wife Monique and kids, my condolences are with you. God has a purpose for us all. Even in times likes these it is difficult to understand. Know that God will prevail. I will keep you all in my prayers.
James Everett Crawford
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Thanh Anderson was a gentle giant , insightful thought-leader, and compassionate person who treated co-workers like family. There is a vacant seat at the FedEx family table today. My prayers and condolences are with his family. Rest in Peace, my friend.
Janas Jackson
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Condolences to the family in this time of sorrow.
Pamela Player
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I remember when I met Thanh. He was such a super sweet guy and he continued to be that way whenever I would see him. He will definitely be missed. I was so shocked to hear of his passing. May God bless his family and give them comfort and strength during this time.
Kitty Tunstall
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I met Thanh after moving to Memphis in 1991 with FedEx. He was a true friend and Brother, in the Bond of Kappa Alpha Psi. He always had a big smile for whomever he'd meet. He will be surely missed. My sincere prayers and condolences for the family.
Benjamin Greene
July 23, 2020
I am so heartbroken to learn of Thanh's passing. He was such a gentle and kind spirit as a student at Vanderbilt, and helped me survive the year through our laughter and friendship. It was, therefore, no surprise to see the impact he had on so many. That was his heart: lifting others up and letting them know they can make it. Praying for God's comfort and strength for his family. Grateful for the time he was shared here with us all.
Jynnifer Quick Cheek
Friend
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to Monique and the kids, I am heartbroken over this news. Thanh always impressed me with his kindness and his way of instantly connecting with people and making them feel special. He was a caring, truly genuine and humble man, one of a kind. I am so very sorry for the loss.
Christine Young
Coworker
July 23, 2020
i met Thanh years ago through his wife Monique. He had such a beautiful, genuine spirit. Always so down to earth and you would never know he held the positions he held. The ultimate family man. To Monique and the kids you have my deepest condolences.
Bridget Benney
Friend
July 23, 2020
I enjoyed the frequent conversations we had while we both worked at the FedEx WTC. He always had a very positive and cheerful attitude. I was glad I got to know him.
Bob Boble
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I worked with Thanh during my latter days at FedEx. Truly remarkable and genuine person who always greeted everyone with a smile. I will miss our lunch and barbershop conversations. RIP
Robert Jenkins
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I too go back to Junior High with Thahn as we were on the wrestling team and similar in weight, we were practice buddies. His family later moved on our street back in Warrensville after he went off to Vanderbilt and me to the Navy. AWESOME DUDE WHO ALWAYS WAS FRIENDLY, RESPECTFUL, KIND, and an amazing ATHLETE!!!! Had plans to visit him when he was living in Nashville a few years ago however work got in the way!!!! Much love to the family and THAHN you were AWESOME!!!!!!
Terrence Alston
Classmate
July 22, 2020
To the family my prayers and condolences. I only recently spoke with Thanh about two weeks ago and while we never met it seems as if I knew him for years. He was genuinely passionate about his purpose and how to positively impact the community he served as a member of the FedEx family. RIP my brother!

Isaiah 61:3

To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that he might be glorified.
Andre Winters
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Thahn and I took a couple of leadership classes together at FedEx. He was a very beautiful and humble spirit. RIP.
Catherine Cooper
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Rest in peace Thanh. You will always be remembered as a kind, caring friend and fraternity brother. Always willing to help when can and one who never said no in a time of need. May God bless the Anderson family!
Reginald French
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thanh was such a bright light at FedEx. His legacy will live on in the people whose lives he touched. Prayers for the Anderson family.
Rachael Simmons
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Thanh was one of a kind and a treasure. I worked in HR over the years while he was a Director. He always greeted me with a smile and called me Genia Beena. Deepest condolences to his wife, Monique, and children. God Bless you all.


Genia Seavers
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Thanh Anderson (affectionately known to many of his Vanderbilt teammates as “T.A.”) was the first person that I met outside of the coaches who recruited me to play at VU. Thanh was my “guide” during my recruiting trip to Nashville. From the moment I met T.A. he was (in the words of the late, great Stuart Scott of ESPN game) “... cooler than the other side of the pillow...”. Thanh was a stand-out player at cornerback for the ‘Dores during his tenure at Vanderbilt along with being a great student in the classroom. But to many of us, Thanh stood out as simply being a GOOD FRIEND! Always the first guy to congratulate, console, or counsel you in a time of triumph, tragedy, or trepidation.

The COMMODORE FAMILY will miss our TEAMMATE, our FRIEND, and our BROTHER!

Rest In Peace, “T.A.”!

Job Well Done!
Gerald &#8220;Boo&#8221; Mitchell
Friend
July 22, 2020
My heart is broken for Monique and the family. Thanh was a great man and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Kathy Davis
Coworker
July 22, 2020
We grew up together in the same neighborhood since elementary school. He was such a good person. My sincere condolences to the whole entire family. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Angie Inmon
Classmate
July 22, 2020
I met Thanh in 1993 when I worked in FedEx Global sales, when he was my HR rep. I watch him move the corporate ladder in FedEx. He assisted many times and was a wonderful person. My deepest condolences to Thanh's family and friends. He will be missed.
Andrea Hicks
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I have known Thanh since we were in 7th grade. He was brilliant, kind, and loved by so many. I was also proud to call him one of my brothers in Kappa Alpha Psi.
James McLean
Classmate
July 22, 2020
This is such a tragedy. Thanh was a great leader, a great friend and I learned so very much from working with him and having the honor of calling him a friend. Thanh lifted my spirits every time I ever talked to him, which was most every day for the last couple of years. My deepest condolences to Thanh's family and friends.
Allan Brown
Coworker
July 22, 2020
