The Family Of Eloise Wyatt Strong Remembers

The Family Of Eloise Wyatt Strong Remembers In Memoriam
The Family of

Eloise Wyatt Strong

Remembers

June 22, 1941 - September 22, 2018

When you left us a year ago, we were all devastated. But you didn't go alone. You took a part of each of our hearts with you. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. Sometimes we cry, but more and more, with each passing day, we smile as we remember your smile. Your heart. You were an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, teacher, and friend. You will never, ever be forgotten. We love you forever and beyond...

Rest in Heaven.

Love,

Hugh, Veronica, Elyce, Sydnee, Nick, Wyatt, and Hewitt
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 22, 2019
