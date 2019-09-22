|
|
The Family of
Eloise Wyatt Strong
Remembers
June 22, 1941 - September 22, 2018
When you left us a year ago, we were all devastated. But you didn't go alone. You took a part of each of our hearts with you. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. Sometimes we cry, but more and more, with each passing day, we smile as we remember your smile. Your heart. You were an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, teacher, and friend. You will never, ever be forgotten. We love you forever and beyond...
Rest in Heaven.
Love,
Hugh, Veronica, Elyce, Sydnee, Nick, Wyatt, and Hewitt
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 22, 2019