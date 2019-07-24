Thelma Koen Bridges



Caledonia, MS - Thelma Koen Bridges, 99, of Caledonia, Mississippi, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2019, at her residence. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 24 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis with Rev. John Latimer officiating. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory on College Street located in Columbus, Mississippi is overseeing the arrangements.



Mrs. Bridges was born January 25, 1920, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late John Wesley and Alice Mock Koen. She was a graduate of Southside High School of Memphis. Mrs. Bridges was known as the Storyteller at Park Avenue Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was a charter member. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Normal Assembly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ghormley Nelson Bridges, and brothers, Clifford, Earl, Sam, J. D., Phil, and Wesley Koen.



She is survived by her daughter, Garnet Bridges Tanner and her husband Ronald of Caledonia, Mississippi, grandchildren, Kathy Johnson and her husband Dr. Andrew, Ron Tanner, Jr. and his wife JoJi, Randy Tanner and his wife Jennifer, and several great-grandchildren, Drew Johnson, Tanner Johnson, John Hunter Johnson, Ron Tanner, III., Keeli Tanner, Dillan Tanner, Koen Tanner, Conley Tanner, and Gracie Tanner. Her great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.



Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019