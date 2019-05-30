Services
Memphis - Thelma L. James, 95, of Memphis, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pryor B. Newman and Gennie Flowers Newman, a son, John James, and three siblings, Huton Newman, Charles Newman and Lavern Laney. Ms. James is survived by a son, Dennis James, two nieces, Donna Jones and Kathy Garrison and a nephew, David Laney. She was a member at Christ United Methodist Church and retired from Goldsmith's. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all who knew her. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 31 from 12:00 p.m. until the graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019
