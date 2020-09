Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma Ophelia Burton Conway



Thelma Ophelia Burton Conway, departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Visitation will be held September 12, 2020 from 9 o' clock -11 o'clock am at E.H. Ford Mortuary at 3390 Elvis Pressley Blvd. Graveside services will follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Avenue at 12 noon.









