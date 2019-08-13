Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Thelma P. Shepard

Thelma P. Shepard Obituary
Thelma P. Shepard

Memphis - Thelma P. Shepard, age 93 of Memphis, TN passed away on August 10, 2019. Thelma was a member of Colonial Park United Methodist Church and she worked as a computer programmer for 35 years with Anderson and Tully. She was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and served as Mother Advisor to International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

Thelma leaves behind her son, Mike Shepard (Maxine); niece, Claudia Stenberg (Brent); nephew, James McCrory (Debbie); her loving caregiver, Shuntae Harris and her lifelong friend, Dorothy Caldwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Mo Pierce and her sister, Velma McCrory.

Visitation and Reception will be held on Wednesday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow. All services and visitation to be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Colonial Park United Methodist Church or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 13, 2019
