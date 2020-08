Or Copy this URL to Share

age 96, July 27, 2020. Retired Educator Memphis City Schools. Visitation Wednesday Aug 5, 2020 10 am until time of Funeral Mass 11am , St Augustine Catholic Church (1169 Kerr Ave. ) Interment Calvary Cemetery. M other of William "Billie " Walton. Sister of Constance P. Walker , M Augustine Pickett and host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526-3264









