Theresa Ann Shute, 80, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Theresa was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She was also the owner of Serendipity Tea Room in Bartlett for 20 years and previous owner of Simply Elegant Design and Catering. Theresa also worked for Events Unlimited who worked with Honda/Acura Events across the United States. Theresa was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Holcomb; mother, Ruth Solly Holcomb; sister, Marylee South and grandson, Kyle Gowens. She was survived by her beloved companion and caregiver for 38 years, Johnny Mainor of Memphis; two daughters, Terry Lamberth of Cherokee Village, AR and Sandy Martin of Memphis; grandchildren, Dustin Gowens, Brooke Moreno, Justin Clark and Ben Lamberth; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Holcomb of Missouri and cousin, Nita Raymond. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2nd from 1-2pm at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memorial Gardens in Bartlett. A special thanks and appreciation to her home caregivers in her last days, Ilaina Holliway and Jessica Martinez.