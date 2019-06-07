Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Theresa Jo Davis Obituary
Theresa Jo Davis

Arlington - Theresa Jo Davis, age 81, passed away on June 5, 2019. She was preceded by her brother, Edward Davis. Theresa is survived by her husband, Wayne Davis, brother and sister in law, Willene Davis and Paul Davis, nephew, Trey Davis (Sheila) and nieces, Amanda Burk (Tim) and Sabrina Ward (Mark). She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the funeral to celebrate her Life to begin at 10 a.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019
