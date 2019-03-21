Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland
Thomas Alan "Tom" Farmer


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Alan "Tom" Farmer Obituary
Thomas Alan "Tom" Farmer

Cordova, TN

Thomas Alan "Tom" Farmer, age 75, resident of Cordova, Tennessee and husband of the late Arlene Buck Farmer, departed this life Sunday afternoon, March 17, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Memorial Services for Mr. Farmer will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A visitation for Mr. Farmer will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Tom was born August 10, 1943, the son of the late Austelle Farmer and Doris Alice Fisher Farmer. He received his education in Georgia and San Diego, California and was married to Arlene Buck Farmer who preceded him in death. He was employed as a salesman for Fairbanks Scales before his retirement 20 years ago and was a resident of Cordova since 1994. Tom was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed bowling and going on cruises.

Mr. Farmer is survived by two sons, Alan Farmer (Wendi) of Oakland, TN, Raymond Farmer of Cordova, TN; and two grandchildren, Christopher Farmer and Lydia Buzzard.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019
