Thomas Anderson "Da" Morrow



Monday, May 25, 2020, Thomas Anderson "Da" Morrow, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died in his Germantown, TN, home at the age of 88. Da was preceded in death by his wife of almost 65 years, Dolores (GG) Hoppers Morrow. He is survived by daughter, Pamela Morrow Solaas (Steve), son, Michael Anthony Morrow (Carla), grandchildren Becca Solaas-Rodriguez (Jacob), Evelyn Solaas, Katherine Solaas Davis, Thomas Morrow (Alicia), Jonathan Morrow (Lesley), and Mariah Morrow, great-grands Lottie and Anderson Morrow, sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Da was born and raised in Memphis, TN, graduated Messick High, worked with the Highway Department and hired on at Allen Fossil Plant (TVA) shortly after the plant opened. He retired after 32 years of service at the plant, as an Operations Supervisor.



Da was active within the Masons and Shriners - 3rd Degree in the Blue Lodge, 32nd Degree in the Scottish Rite, a good Shiner, and served as Master of Germantown Lodge. He was always searching for more light, and his lifestyle reflected his good works.



In 1955, Da met and married GG, the love of his life. They moved to Germantown, virtually next door to GG's parents, and built a house for their family. They celebrated almost 65 years of life together in Germantown, especially enjoying visits of grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Da enjoyed traveling with family, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, swimming, gardening, and was a voracious reader. Much of his life was spent serving others - participating in various ministries at church, seeing to the needs of his children and grandchildren, caring for aging parents, relatives, and in-laws, and eventually being the primary caregiver for GG, during her final years.



There will be a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service held at Colonial Park United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN, TBD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Colonial Park United Methodist Church, Memphis, TN.









