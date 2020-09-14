1/1
Thomas Buck "Tom" Jones
Thomas "Tom" Buck Jones

Thomas "Tom" Buck Jones passed away unexpectedly in a disheartening accident on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 48 in DeSoto County, MS. Tom leaves behind his most precious gifts, daughters Taylor L. Sharp (Blake) of Batesville, MS and Sydney N. Jones of Hernando, MS. He is survived by his parents Daniel M. Jones and Virginia A. Jones of Quitman, TX; one brother, James Jones of Silverdale, WA; one sister, Amanda Jones of St. Petersburg, FL; former spouse, Sandy Mattson Jones of Hernando, MS; and one grandson, Hayes Sharp. Tom was a long-term resident of Hernando, MS, born on October 17, 1971 in Rome, NY. He was a class of 1990 graduate from Salem High School in Salem, VA and excelled in cross country, wrestling, and Glee Club. By his own arduous efforts, Tom was accepted into the prestigious United States Military Academy West Point in New York and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduating in 1994. Tom then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army as 2LT HHC, 1-29th Infantry Regiment in Fort Benning, GA until 1996 when he was honorably discharged. During his years of service, Tom was a dedicated leader and served in a variety of positions, culminating with Company Executive Officer. His ability to adjust procedures for maximum efficiency placed him into an area of excellence rarely seen in soldiers of his rank, and earned him The Army Achievement Medal in both 1995 and 1996. Tom always had a passion for singing, which led him to also participate in the Glee Club while in college at West Point where he was eventually elected President of the organization. As demonstrated in his beloved Glee Club's time-honored motto: "No fun without music, no music without fun," Tom was always singing and his love for performing followed him into adulthood as he joined the "Southaven Boomers" singing group, where he remained a member until his passing. A dedicated father, Tom coached his children's soccer teams and remained heavily involved in both of his daughters' academic and personal successes into their adulthood. His familial commitment and bright, inspiring presence will be forever remembered and cherished by his family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wells Funeral Home - Batesville
340 MS Highway 35 North
Batesville, MS 38606
(662) 563-5700
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Tom, Dottie, & Chris
