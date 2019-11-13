|
Thomas Cutchin Stephenson
Cordova - Preceded in death by his mother and father, George and Corinne Stephenson, and his youngest son, Tom Stephenson, Jr., Thomas Cutchin Stephenson was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, February 17, 1943 and went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019.
He leaves behind wife of 50 years, Nell Dickey Stephenson, his eldest son, Craig Dickey, grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Allyson, Josh and Ginny, brother George, III and sister, Ann.
Tommy lived his life in service to the Lord, his family and his community; as a Sunday School Teacher at Faith Baptist, serving food at Memphis Union Mission and in ministry at Brinkley Heights.
Tommy was an avid golfer who qualified as pro but went to pharmacy school instead at The University of TN. He built and sold a Super D pharmacy and worked for Bayer Pharmaceuticals until he retired.
Things that made Tommy smile, in his words, "my wife, a long putt, and having Donald Trump as president".
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens , 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN, with Services across the street at Faith Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Brinkley Heights Ministries and Love Worth Finding in his honor.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019