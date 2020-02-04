|
Thomas D. Murphree, Jr.
Vicksburg - Thomas D. Murphree, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Vicksburg, MS, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Tom was born in Lake Providence, LA on December 10, 1940, to Thomas D. Murphree, Sr. and Martha Jene Rhode Murphree.
He graduated from Greenville (MS) High School in 1958, He attended Mississippi State University.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Murphree lived in Memphis, TN and worked many years for Kinder-Morgan as Regional Sales Manager.
His parents preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Marsha Murphree Bishop and husband, Jack of Indianola, MS; niece Martha Barron Bishop Bertram (John) of Kalispell, MT; nephew, Martin Bishop (Kate) of Birmingham, AL; beloved great nephews, Thomas David Bertram, Isaac Clinton Bertram of Kalispell, MT and Jack Martin Bishop of Birmingham, AL and a host of wonderful friends.
Tom was know for his generosity and his fierce love for all things sports, especially his Mississippi State Bulldogs.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020