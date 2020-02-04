Services
Glenwood Funeral Home
145 Highway 80
Vicksburg, MS 39180
(601) 636-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glenwood Funeral Home
145 Highway 80
Vicksburg, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Glenwood Funeral Home
145 Highway 80
Vicksburg, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Murphree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Murphree Jr.


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas D. Murphree Jr. Obituary
Thomas D. Murphree, Jr.

Vicksburg - Thomas D. Murphree, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Vicksburg, MS, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Tom was born in Lake Providence, LA on December 10, 1940, to Thomas D. Murphree, Sr. and Martha Jene Rhode Murphree.

He graduated from Greenville (MS) High School in 1958, He attended Mississippi State University.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Murphree lived in Memphis, TN and worked many years for Kinder-Morgan as Regional Sales Manager.

His parents preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Marsha Murphree Bishop and husband, Jack of Indianola, MS; niece Martha Barron Bishop Bertram (John) of Kalispell, MT; nephew, Martin Bishop (Kate) of Birmingham, AL; beloved great nephews, Thomas David Bertram, Isaac Clinton Bertram of Kalispell, MT and Jack Martin Bishop of Birmingham, AL and a host of wonderful friends.

Tom was know for his generosity and his fierce love for all things sports, especially his Mississippi State Bulldogs.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -