Thomas David Goodwin, Sr.
Memphis - Thomas David Goodwin, Sr. passed away peacefully on June 17th. He died from natural causes and was 82 years old. He was born and raised in Memphis and graduated from Messick High. While at Messick, he met the love of his life, Grace "Mikie" Crane. David and Mikie were married for fifty years until her death in 2002.
David Goodwin attended University of Memphis and for all his life was an avid Tiger booster. He was an outstanding athlete and excelled particularly in boxing, earning the nickname "Dynamite." He was a Golden Glove champion and represented Memphis in the nationally renowned Sugar Bowl Boxing Classic. He supported Memphis boxing his entire life, training and managing young fighters and leading a few to professional careers. He began his business career by starting Goodwin Insurance Agency, which remained in existence for over forty years.
His true passion was real estate development. He was instrumental in helping his father, John Barton Goodwin, develop Poplar Plaza and Whitehaven Plaza shopping centers. He also developed Shelby Crossing Shopping Center and Arlington Crossing Shopping Center. Back in the 60's thru the 80's he developed and built several major apartment complexes. The Quality Inn East hotel at Poplar and I-240 was one of his high-profile developments in 1973 and was the first and only hotel east of I-240 for many years. The hotel was named "Quality Inn of the Year" in 1975 for the entire nationwide chain. His work in homebuilding and residential lot development numbered in the thousands and spanned Shelby County, from Whitehaven to Bartlett, and extended into Fayette County and Desoto County.
David was past president of the Memphis Area Homebuilders Association in 1976, was inducted into the Tennessee Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990 and was chairman of Tennessee Savings Bank from 1987-1990. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his five children, David Goodwin Jr., Michael Goodwin (Elizabeth), Pat Smith (Eugene), Beth McDonald (Grady), Chris Goodwin, and by his ten grandchildren, Gracie Goodwin, Greer Goodwin, Leigh McDonald, Goodwin McDonald, Melissa McDonald, Luke Goodwin, Spencer Goodwin, Emory Goodwin, Christopher Goodwin, and Laurence Goodwin and one great grandchild Madalena Grace Baker.
The family expresses their appreciation to David's longtime caregiver, Karlisha Nelson.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 21st at Christ United Methodist Church, 4488 Poplar Avenue, Wilson Chapel. Visitation beginning at 1 p.m. with service at 2:30 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Neighborhood Christian Center, Inc. 785 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN 38107.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from June 20 to June 21, 2019