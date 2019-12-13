Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
731-658-5277
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Collierville First Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Collierville First Baptist Church
Thomas Davis "Tom" Sammons


1931 - 2019
Thomas Davis "Tom" Sammons Obituary
Thomas Davis "Tom" Sammons

Collierville - Services for Thomas Davis "Tom" Sammons, 88 of Collierville, are 11 am Friday December 13 at Collierville First Baptist Church with burial in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until 11 am Friday at the church. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar were in charge of professional arrangements.

The widower of Helen Sammons, he was an air traffic controller for the FAA, working at Memphis International Airport for 28 years. He was born June 14, 1931 in Memphis, son of the late George Bond Sammons and Emily Gilliam Sammons, graduating from Whiteville High School in 1949 and from Southwest in 1984. He married Helen in 1964 and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Sammons lived in Collierville since 1994 and was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Melendy Kelly of Memphis and Lisa Pine (Lance) of Birmingham, AL; a son, David Briggs of Brandon, MS; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to Collierville First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Dec. 13, 2019
