Thomas Dwight Smith Obituary
Thomas Dwight Smith

Somerville - Thomas Dwight Smith, retired Memphis police officer, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Sandra McCaskill Smith, departed this life Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

A visitation for Mr. Smith will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, 10670 US Hwy 64, Somerville, TN 38068. Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery on LaGrange Road in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
