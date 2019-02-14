Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
For more information about
Thomas Doddridge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Olive Branch, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Maples Memorial United Methodist Church
Olive Branch, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Doddridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dye "Tommy" Doddridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Dye "Tommy" Doddridge Obituary
Thomas Dye "Tommy" Doddridge

Olive Branch, MS

Thomas Dye "Tommy" Doddridge, 90, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away peacefully February 12, 2019. Mr. Doddridge was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a long time employee of Home Telephone Company in Olive Branch and retired from Power and Telephone Supply in Memphis. Mr. Doddridge was a long time alderman of the city of Olive Branch and a member of Maples Memorial United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Autry Doddridge and Ruth Elder Doddridge and his son, Tommy Lee Doddridge. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Melba Doddridge, two sons, Michael Doddridge and Kevin Doddridge (Leigh Ellen), one sister, Ruth Ann Allison, one brother, Jimmy Doddridge, five grandchildren, Jeff, Nick (Crystal), Kyle, Aggie, and Anna Ruth, and one great-granddaughter, Lizzie Lee Doddridge. The family will receive friends Friday February 15, 2019 from Noon until the funeral service begins at 2pm, all at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Blocker Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brantley Funeral Home
Download Now