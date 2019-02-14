|
|
Thomas Dye "Tommy" Doddridge
Olive Branch, MS
Thomas Dye "Tommy" Doddridge, 90, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away peacefully February 12, 2019. Mr. Doddridge was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a long time employee of Home Telephone Company in Olive Branch and retired from Power and Telephone Supply in Memphis. Mr. Doddridge was a long time alderman of the city of Olive Branch and a member of Maples Memorial United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Autry Doddridge and Ruth Elder Doddridge and his son, Tommy Lee Doddridge. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Melba Doddridge, two sons, Michael Doddridge and Kevin Doddridge (Leigh Ellen), one sister, Ruth Ann Allison, one brother, Jimmy Doddridge, five grandchildren, Jeff, Nick (Crystal), Kyle, Aggie, and Anna Ruth, and one great-granddaughter, Lizzie Lee Doddridge. The family will receive friends Friday February 15, 2019 from Noon until the funeral service begins at 2pm, all at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Blocker Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019