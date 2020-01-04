|
Thomas E. Roseberry
Memphis - Thomas E. Roseberry, 87, of Memphis TN, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Clara Roseberry, four brothers, William, George, Marvin, and Everett, one sister, Ina Reed. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years Grace A. Roseberry, one daughter, Ann Gavrock Gelston, two sons, George (Paula), Michael (Carla), and nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother, Glenn (Pat) Roseberry, many nieces and nephews. He served four years in the Airforce and was stationed at Montgomery, AL. Mr. Roseberry retired after 45 years at the Commercial Appeal. He was a choir member of St. Matthews Methodist Church. Mr. Roseberry was a 1950 graduate of Southside High School. The visitation will be from 9:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, at Memorial Park Funeral Home until the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020