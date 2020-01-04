Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Roseberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Roseberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Roseberry Obituary
Thomas E. Roseberry

Memphis - Thomas E. Roseberry, 87, of Memphis TN, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Clara Roseberry, four brothers, William, George, Marvin, and Everett, one sister, Ina Reed. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years Grace A. Roseberry, one daughter, Ann Gavrock Gelston, two sons, George (Paula), Michael (Carla), and nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother, Glenn (Pat) Roseberry, many nieces and nephews. He served four years in the Airforce and was stationed at Montgomery, AL. Mr. Roseberry retired after 45 years at the Commercial Appeal. He was a choir member of St. Matthews Methodist Church. Mr. Roseberry was a 1950 graduate of Southside High School. The visitation will be from 9:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, at Memorial Park Funeral Home until the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now