Thomas F. Tritsch
Germantown - Thomas F. Tritsch, age 80, died on June 10, 2020. He was born in Newark. New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University and Cornell University. He worked summers in the Catskill Mountains of New York, where he met his wife, Sharyn. Upon graduating from Cornell, he worked for Restaurant Associates in New York City as a Steward and Food and Beverage Comptroller at various specialty fine dining locations. He also worked for Harris, Kerr, Forster, C.P.A.s, where he was project manager in Management Advisory Services for clubs and food service operations. He served as Assistant General Manager of restaurants for the United States House of Representatives, and later, as Special Consultant to the U.S. Army for club management operations. In Florida, he managed private clubs in Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. He was best known in Memphis as a "Pritikin" chef for Banking Consultants of America. He was a member of Temple Israel, Memphis Jewish Community Center, Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, and Cornell Hotel Society. His favorite hobbies were fishing, golfing and gardening. He was predeceased by his older daughter, Erika Tritsch Barlow, his parents, Milton and Kate Tritsch, and his brother, Joseph Tritsch. He is survived by his wife, Sharyn, daughter, Margot Stander (Seth), granddaughter, Elisheva Stander, sister, Marjorie Weinstein, brother, Bruce Tritsch, niece, Marla Tritsch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.