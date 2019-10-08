Resources
Thomas Gene Lewis


1938 - 2019
Thomas Gene Lewis Obituary
Thomas Gene Lewis

June 15, 1938 - October 5, 2019 - Gene Lewis, 81, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 5, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas "Jack" Lewis, and Jettie Thomas Lewis, two siblings, Daniel Lewis and Lillie Faye (Omega) Hall, and one son, Thomas Keith Lewis.

He leaves behind wife Sheila Lewis, four siblings, Jimmy (Betty) Lewis, Shirley (Wayne) McDonald, Betty (Glen) Lee, and Mike Lewis, five children Vickie (Chuck) Howard, Gena (Mike) Johnson, Kathy (Eddie) Stanford, Rick (Kay) Duvall, seven grandchildren. Melissa (Ledy) Sanchez, Crystal (Marc) Brewster, Reagan Totten, Chandler Lewis, Jessie and Jamie Stanford, and Justin Duvall, and nine great-grandchildren Makenzie, Sierra, Johnathon, Braydon, Bryleigh, Xander, Gage, Gavin, and Gatlin.

He was a wonderful man, friend, husband, father, and grandfather who will forever be missed and never forgotten. Fly high!!!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 8, 2019
