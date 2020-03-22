|
Mr. Thomas H "Tommy" Lawrence III
Chapel Hill - Mr. Thomas H "Tommy" Lawrence III, age 72, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, died Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, in Franklin, Tennessee. Mr. Lawrence was born in Davidson County and was a son of the late Lillian Lewis and Thomas H. Lawrence Jr. Before moving back to Chapel Hill, TN, Mr. Lawrence was a Medical Technologist and Financial Planner in Memphis for several years.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill with Rev. David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Swanson Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to , att: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net) in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020