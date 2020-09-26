Thomas James Walsh Jr.



Thomas James Walsh Jr, 72, passed away at home on September 22, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. A true son of Memphis, Tom was born on October 22, 1947 and graduated from Kingsbury High School in 1965. He left only briefly, first for college at Yale University (1969) and then for law school at the University of Virginia (1975). He married fellow Kingsbury graduate Jean McKee in 1969. Tom and Jean led a storied life together in Memphis until her death in 2016 just after their 47th wedding anniversary. He grew up attending Berclair Baptist Church, and he and Jean raised their girls at Prescott Memorial Baptist Church. He was most recently an active member of Shady Grove Presbyterian Church.



Tom's legal career included both paid and pro-bono cases. He was employed by FordHarrison LLP and named Top Appellate Attorney in the Mid-South in 2019. Six of his cases reached the US Supreme Court, including decisions that helped define the Americans With Disabilities Act. He was recognized as an "Attorney for Justice" by the Tennessee Supreme Court in 2018 and 2019. Tom taught at the University of Memphis Law School and facilitated writing workshops for both students and practicing attorneys.



His was a life of service. Tom shared his gifts as a teacher and writer, leading adult Sunday School classes and mentoring and tutoring in public elementary schools. With Christ's teachings as his guide, Tom was a tireless advocate for peace and justice issues including work for racial equality, lifting up refugees and immigrants, feeding the hungry and fighting voter suppression. The son of a World War II Navy veteran, he prioritized telling veteran stories of those from the Greatest Generation. He volunteered with the Yale Club of Memphis and was a charter member of the National Civil Rights Museum. Tom previously served on the board of the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America. He sang in the choir and served on the Nurture Team at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church.



Tom and Jean spent most summer nights watching the Memphis Redbirds, and Section 108 will not be the same without them. In addition to a passion for baseball, Tom loved popcorn, movies, trivia, travel and books. He was an avid photographer and kept the greeting card industry afloat, sending cards far and wide. He enjoyed live theatre, had season tickets to Theatre Memphis and often attended performances at Hattiloo Theatre and The Orpheum. In his 60s, Tom learned to kayak, became a lap swimmer and even went to spin class. He poured his heart into the interests of his daughters and granddaughters, who were his pride and joy.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Walsh Sr and Lois Gibson Walsh and by his beloved wife Jean McKee Walsh. He is survived by his daughters Courtney Marsh (Peter) of Fairfax, VA, and Meredith Walsh (Kyle Tingley) of Memphis. He also leaves four granddaughters Molly, Rebecca, Amelia and Moxie; they will miss his stories, his hugs, trips to the zoo and watching baseball games together. He leaves a brother Bailey Walsh (Mary) of Williamsburg, VA and a sister Barbara Palmer of Olive Branch, MS, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a strong community of friends.



Tom donated his remains to the Genesis Legacy Foundation for medical research. An in-person memorial is postponed at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shady Grove Presbyterian Church. The family also urges those celebrating Tom's life to engage in acts of service that strengthen our community and give voice to the voiceless.









